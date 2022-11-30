Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 November 2022

08:34 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs161,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 138,030. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 125,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,990.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Karachi PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Islamabad PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Peshawar PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Quetta PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Sialkot PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Attock PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Gujranwala PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Jehlum PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Multan PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Bahawalpur PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Gujrat PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Nawabshah PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Chakwal PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Hyderabad PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Nowshehra PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Sargodha PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Faisalabad PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770
Mirpur PKR 161,000 PKR 1,770

