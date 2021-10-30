President Alvi seeks clerics’ help in defusing tension in Pakistan 
09:45 AM | 30 Oct, 2021
President Alvi seeks clerics’ help in defusing tension in Pakistan 
President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the Ulema to play their positive role in defusing the ongoing tense situation in the country by promoting Islam’s true message of peace.

The president expressed these views in a consultative meeting with a delegation of Ulema of Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat from different districts led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri in Islamabad.

The meeting deliberated upon various options to address the current situation in a peaceful manner and emphasised on resolving the matter through negotiations.

President Arif Alvi said the present government raised voice against Islamophobia and for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at all international forum and advocated the stance in an effective manner.

The Ulema stressed that violence would negatively impact the image of the country as well as the religion of Islam.

They offered their support and services to resolve the situation peacefully and in an amicable way.

