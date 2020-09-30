Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan illegally, booked under foreign act
05:55 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan illegally, booked under foreign act
SIALKOT – Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an Indian national for entering Pakistan territory illegally.

Police and intelligence agencies arrested the Indian national Hareender Singh from Kundanpur village in Sucheetgarh sector and shifted him to undisclosed location for interrogation.

Cantt police have registered a case against Hareender Singh under 14 Foreigner Act.

Further investigation was underway.

Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ancestral home
05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020

