Web Desk
06:11 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Public holiday announced on Friday in Sindh
KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 2 (Friday) on account of annual Urs of sufi saint and poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittair.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard.

On September 24, Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Irrigation Suhail Anwar Siyal announced that urs of the “poet of Sindh” has been put off due to coronavirus pandemic. He announced that a short ceremony of the Shah Latif Award 2020 will be held in Bhitshah.

The Urs commences every year from 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

Normally, scores of devotees and visitors from all parts of the country reached Bhitshah to attend the Urs and offer special prayers.

Earlier in April, the government had cancelled annual urs of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif as restriction were in place to conrol the spread of the coronavirus. 

