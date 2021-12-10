Hidayat Khilji arrested for ‘abducting, filming obscene videos of girls’ in Quetta 

QUETTA – Balochistan Police Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects including Hidayat Khilji for abducting and filming obscene videos of two girls in Quetta.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, DIG Fida Hussain said that a woman filed a complaint with the police regarding the abduction of her two daughters.

“The woman blamed that Hidayat Khilji and his brother Khalil abducted them and raped them,” he said, adding that obscene videos and pictures of the two girls were also shared on different social media platforms.

The DIG said that they immediately acted against the suspects and arrested them after registering a case against them.

Press Conference about Video Scandal in Quetta by DIG Quetta pic.twitter.com/nKokUdyemz — Balochistan Police Official (@CpoQuetta) December 9, 2021

“Laptop, mobile phones and other devices have been recovered from their possession,” the DIG police said and announced a team comprising senior police officials to investigate the matter.

He further rejected reports being shared on social media regarding the higher number of women being quoted on social media who faced abduction and filming of obscene videos at their hands.

Although chief of @BALPolice claims the police has not been pressurized by anyone to influence the case but the history of police actions vis-a-vis influential criminals is not very promising.

Lets keep reminding @dpr_gob to full-fill its commitments. #HIDAYAT_THE_RAPIST pic.twitter.com/4n8kudriOJ — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) December 9, 2021

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on October 3 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Police claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.