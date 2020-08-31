Aiman, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal’s first birthday over the weekend

01:03 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Aiman, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal's first birthday over the weekend
Turning one is a big milestone for any child, and when it comes to some celebrity parents, the goal is to make their kids happy on their special day.

Proud parents Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan recently celebrated their daughter Amal Muneeb’s first birthday together.

Both the actors took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures from the celebration.

Posting pictures of Amal cutting a delicious looking chocolate cake, Muneeb wrote,” Allhamdulilah my life’s 1st one, may you have many more with good health! Remember Amal in your prayers.”

Aiman and Muneeb got married in November  2018. The couple welcomed their baby girl in August 2019.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

Chadwick Boseman's final Tweet becomes the most liked on Twitter
03:44 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

