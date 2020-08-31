‘Karachi’s suffering proves that those responsible need to be held accountable‘

The catastrophic rain in Karachi is pouring misery over the residents. Parts of the city are clouded with darkness and the continuous rain has overwhelmed the city's delipidated infrastructure.

Many celebs have expressed disappointed over the incompetence of the ruling government and now, Mehwish Hayat has lashed out at the authorities for being so irresponsible.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “My anger knows no abounds. How can a modern city like #Karachi not have the infrastructure to cope with rain in 2day's age?”

My anger knows no abounds. How can a modern city like #Karachi not have the infrastructure to cope with rain in 2day's age?Our suffering over the past few days proves that those responsible need to be held accountable!Heads have to roll or this’ll keep happening.Enough is enough! — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 30, 2020

“Our suffering over the past few days proves that those responsible need to be held accountable! Heads have to roll or this’ll keep happening. Enough is enough!”said Hayat.

The heavy record-breaking rain spell has devastated Karachi and at least 23 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the city since Thursday.

