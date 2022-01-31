Jason Momoa joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10
American actor-filmmaker Jason Momoa is the latest celebrity to join the cast of the street racing franchise 'Fast and the Furious'.

The Aquaman actor will be seen acting opposite Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel. Taking to social media handle, The Fast team made the official announcement and wrote,

"The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa," with the hashtag #F10.

Directed by Justin Lin, the film, tentatively titled F10, stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron as the villainous Cipher. 

Lin has directed the third, sixth and ninth instalments of the franchise, the latest of which hit cinemas last summer.

The upcoming film will be the next-to-last film for Toretto and his crew and will pick up from where the story was left in the previous film. The 11th film will be the final for the Fast originals who have been a part of the crew since 2001.

The news of the latest addition came right after Johnson declined Diesel's invite to reprise his role as Lucas Hobbs after the two had a public dispute.

Moreover, the star-studded movie is due for a theatrical release next year on May 19.

