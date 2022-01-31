Security forces kill notorious terrorist in North Waziristan IBO
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist named Mobeen alias Majrooh in the Dossali area of North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement on Monday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorist was involved in attacks against security forces as well as targeted killing and kidnapping for ransom was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area bordering Afghanistan.
Security forces conducted the operation after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists and during an intense exchange of fire, the terrorist was eliminated. Several weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist, it added.
The operation comes days after a terrorist attack on security forces' check-post in Balochistan's Kech district in which 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom.
Last week, Pakistan Army killed another terrorist, who was an expert in IEDs and was involved in terrorist activities, targeted killing and kidnapping for ransom, during an IBO in North Waziristan's Spinwam area.
