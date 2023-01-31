Priyanka Chopra surprises the world by revealing daughter Malti Marie’s face after one year

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally introduced her daughter Malti Marie to the world after hiding the little girl from paparazzi for one year.
It was for the first time that Malti Marie's face was clicked during the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the former Miss World attended a ceremony where her husband and brother-in-law were honoured.
She shared the clip in which she can be seen holding baby Malti in her lap; the tot was spotted wearing a skin colored two-piece tweed outfit with a white bow on her head.
Sharing the clip on social media, the B-Town star wrote: "so proudly of you my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers." Malti Marie's adorable face was also clicked for the first time.
Chopra apparently is close to her husband Nick Jonas who shouted out for her and daughter in a recent ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Malti Marie!💕— E24 (@E24bollynews) January 31, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti just made her first public appearance!😍#PriyankaChopra #MaltiMarie #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/QufkLKti0J
Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie’s face for the first time as both mommy and daughter steal the show at Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. ❤️ 👶— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 31, 2023
PC: Getty Images #priyankachopra #maltimariechoprajonas #malti #nickjonas pic.twitter.com/ipXtiVA2xB
It was Jan 22, 2022, when Priyanka Chopra and husband welcome their first child, the duo however has kept her face off of media, hiding it with emojis in pictures.
Speaking about parenthood, Priyanka lately revealed that her daughter has changed her life, saying she now has a center, a sense of calm, as most of her decisions end up being about Malti.
Responding to queries about surrogacy, the actor mentioned medical complications, saying nobody knows what she has been through. She however refused to reveal her medical history.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.