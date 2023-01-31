Priyanka Chopra surprises the world by revealing daughter Malti Marie’s face after one year

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally introduced her daughter Malti Marie to the world after hiding the little girl from paparazzi for one year.

It was for the first time that Malti Marie's face was clicked during the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the former Miss World attended a ceremony where her husband and brother-in-law were honoured.

She shared the clip in which she can be seen holding baby Malti in her lap; the tot was spotted wearing a skin colored two-piece tweed outfit with a white bow on her head.

Sharing the clip on social media, the B-Town star wrote: "so proudly of you my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers." Malti Marie's adorable face was also clicked for the first time.

Chopra apparently is close to her husband Nick Jonas who shouted out for her and daughter in a recent ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meet Malti Marie!💕



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti just made her first public appearance!😍#PriyankaChopra #MaltiMarie #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/QufkLKti0J — E24 (@E24bollynews) January 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie’s face for the first time as both mommy and daughter steal the show at Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. ❤️ 👶



PC: Getty Images #priyankachopra #maltimariechoprajonas #malti #nickjonas pic.twitter.com/ipXtiVA2xB — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 31, 2023

It was Jan 22, 2022, when Priyanka Chopra and husband welcome their first child, the duo however has kept her face off of media, hiding it with emojis in pictures.

Speaking about parenthood, Priyanka lately revealed that her daughter has changed her life, saying she now has a center, a sense of calm, as most of her decisions end up being about Malti.

Responding to queries about surrogacy, the actor mentioned medical complications, saying nobody knows what she has been through. She however refused to reveal her medical history.