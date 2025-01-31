SC bench to hear Imran Khan’s petition against official secrets and Army Act amendments

ISLAMABAD – A six-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan against the Official Secrets Act and Army Act.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, Imran Khan’s petition challenging the amendments to the Official Secrets Act and Army Act 2023 has been set for a hearing.

The six-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will hear the case on February 7.

It is worth noting that in September 2023, Imran Khan challenged the amendments to the Official Secrets Act and Army Act in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through Advocate Shoaib Shaheen.

The petition names the President, the federal government, and the National Assembly as respondents, urging the Supreme Court to declare the amendments unconstitutional and suspend them until a final verdict is issued.

In the constitutional petition, Imran Khan argued that the President had already clarified on social media that he had not approved these laws. He further stated that granting intelligence agencies the authority to conduct warrantless searches under the Official Secrets Act is unconstitutional, and both amendments violate fundamental human rights.