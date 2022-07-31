Bollywood stars extend warm wishes to Kiara Advani on her birthday
MUMBAI – Indian actor Kiara Advani is celebrating her 30th birthday on July 31 (today), and Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the Fugly star.
Kiara, who rose to fame from the romantic drama Kabir Singh, is currently in Dubai to ring in her special day with rumoured boyfriend and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra.
"Happy birthday ki cheers to many more BTS and fun moments Big love and hug (sic)," Sidharth wrote while sharing an off-the-shoot clip.
Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal among others also posted cute messages for Kiara on her special day.
Kiara and Sidharth made headlines eversince they worked together in Shershaah. The lovebirds' crackling on-screen chemistry sparked rumours of their romance. They were also spotted together more than once but they never confirmed nor denied their relationship.
The Bollywood star was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.
