Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool breaks the internet
02:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite from the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.
This time around, Burcu shared new bold photoshoot on her Instagram account. The actress looks ravishing in the new shoot.
