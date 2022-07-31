Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool breaks the internet
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool breaks the internet
Source: Instagram
Share

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite from the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

This time around, Burcu shared new bold photoshoot on her Instagram account. The actress looks ravishing in the new shoot.

Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos ... 02:44 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that has made it to ...

More From This Category
Syed Jibran shares his dating experience with ...
02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Sonya Hussyn’s new dance video with sister goes ...
12:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new video in revealing dress goes ...
11:37 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat’s new bold photos set internet on ...
10:26 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Ayesha Omar gives fans a peep at sets of TV ...
11:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga win hearts with KPL ...
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syed Jibran shares his dating experience with Saba Qamar
02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr