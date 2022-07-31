Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool breaks the internet

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite from the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

This time around, Burcu shared new bold photoshoot on her Instagram account. The actress looks ravishing in the new shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı (@burcukiratli23)