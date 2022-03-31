PM Imran chairs NSC moot to discuss 'foreign threat' letter amid no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today amid a controversy related to a foreign threat letter received by the premier.

Federal ministers, services chiefs, intelligence officials and the national security advisor are attending the meeting where the foreign letter will be discussed.

The premier has summoned the meeting just two hours before the National Assembly is set to open debate on a no-trust motion against him.

The development also comes a day after the prime minister announced to present the foreign letter – he first brandished during a PTI rally on March 27 claiming foreign forces are making efforts to topple his government – before parliament as ally parties and several PTI lawmakers announced to part ways with the government.

The premier has shared the letter with the members of his cabinet in a meeting which was not attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

He also shared the gist of the foreign letter with a group of senior journalists, saying that threatening and arrogant language was used in it.