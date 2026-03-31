‘Sami made me Suck His Toes’: Sehar Hayat reveals shocking Divorce Ordeal in viral video

KARACHI – Pakistani Social media influencer Sehar Hayat dropped jaw-dropping revelations about her divorce from ex-husband Sami Rasheed, sparking new debate on internet. In candid Instagram video, Sehar shared deeply personal and controversial details of her marital struggles, sparking widespread discussion online.

Sehar claimed that during domestic disputes with Sami’s family, he allegedly demanded that she suck her toes for 20 minutes, a condition he reportedly linked to her getting a separate house. Despite the extreme nature of the demand, Sehar revealed that she had agreed to it, as she was trying hard to save her marriage.

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The TikTok star explained that she remained committed to the relationship, even when faced with actions that were intended to break her emotionally. Her revelations paint a grim picture of the alleged abuse and manipulation she endured during her marriage, highlighting the pressures and toxic dynamics behind the couple’s high-profile relationship.

Sehar revealed that she had initially avoided making her private life public and had explicitly requested Sami not to mention her or their daughter online. But repeated references, especially tied to his music promotions, forced her to speak out. She expressed deep distress over negative comments, including hurtful remarks aimed at her child, which left her with no choice but to defend herself as a mother.

The influencer pulled back the curtain on her marriage, claiming that trust issues existed even before the wedding. She alleged that her haq mehr was secretly altered at the time of the nikah and only discovered the discrepancies later, leaving her feeling betrayed. Financial dishonesty, she said, was another serious concern, as she often covered household and wedding expenses, believing she was investing in a shared future.

Sehar also made startling allegations of emotional and physical abuse during her marriage. She claimed she endured verbal mistreatment, disrespect, and even physical assaults on multiple occasions, including during pregnancy.

Sami Rasheed and Sehar Hayat tied the knot in a lavish ceremony and were blessed with a daughter, but their marriage quickly fell apart. Their separation and eventual divorce had been widely discussed online, and Sehar’s recent revelations have reignited the conversation, sparking a storm of reactions across social media platforms.