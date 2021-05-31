CPEC Authority chief Bajwa says Gwadar Port is fully operational

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday that Gwadar Port, which is located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, is fully operational.

During his visit to the port, he said that it handled around 67,000 metric tons of cargo, mostly Afghan- Transit trade, during the last few months.

Asim Bajwa said that China Port Holding has spent around $300 million in the project that is going to usher in new eras of economic development in the country.

The CPEC Authority chief said that an 8,000 cubic feet vessel will arrive at Gwadar port tomorrow, adding that 24,000 metric ton vessel by Australia will reach the day after tomorrow.

Saying an online facility to book cargo at Gwadar Port is also available, he said that master plan for Balochistan’s city has also been approved.

He said that the project has created 12,000 jobs, adding that Gwadar will see more development as airport will soon be made operational.