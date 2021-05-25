Pakistan announces special CPEC visas for Chinese investors

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet Monday approved the issuance of special CPEC Business visas in order to facilitate Chinese investment in the country.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain was briefing the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said that move will enable the Chinese investors to get their visas within 48 hours and get the security clearance in 30 day.

Chaudhry said that the cabinet appreciated the economic team for stability in the country despite the challenge posed by Covid-19 and the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said overseas voters are important agenda of the PTI-led government’s electoral reforms. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take immediate steps to include the expats in the electoral process.

He said that Electronic Voting Machine is being appreciated by different segments of the society, including bar associations. He said Rawalpindi Bar Council has demanded EVM for their upcoming elections.

The prime minister also appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for successfully raising the Palestine issue at international forums.

The Minister said Cabinet has given go-ahead for Cantonment Board Elections and directed Ministry of Defence to make all arrangements in this regard.

He said the cabinet also approved the formation of a committee to review the Tehrik e Labbaik Pakistan's application for lifting of ban on it. After reviewing the application, the committee will present its recommendations to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also gave approval to a new Board of Directors of PTV. The Secretary Information will be the Chairperson of PTV's new board while Director General Radio Pakistan has also been included in its members.