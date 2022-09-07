Chinese CG Zhao Shiren sees Sino-Pak relations going into overdrive

LAHORE – Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren believes that CPEC growth and Sino-Pak relations have gone into overdrive under the strategic guidance and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at the Webinar to commemorate 71th anniversary of establishment Pak-China diplomatic relations held under the auspices of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), Zhao Shiren said that China has shown its grief and sorrow over the losses of life and property expressing solidarity with Pakistan terribly hit by flash flood.

“Taking stock of the unprecedented flooding situation in Pakistan, Chinese Consulate Lahore, together with the Chinese community in Lahore, has mobilized resources to help the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. China also provided two batches of emergency humanitarian supplies in cash and in kind. More assistance will follow accordingly,” he added.

“Very soon a new round of CPEC JCC meeting is to be convened and the agenda might touch upon the implementation of the Framework Agreements on Industrial and Agricultural Cooperation and people's livelihood projects,” he mentioned. All the five CPEC-related mega projects in Punjab, he said, are either successfully accomplished or meeting their pronounced targets, yielding early harvests to mutual satisfaction. “The CPEC process has been further expedited with new Pakistan speed, entering a fast-track growth and expansion. The Karot Hydro-power plant began generating electricity, Gwadar port development produced substantive progress with East Bay Expressway operationalized,” he added.

Sharing his views, IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi said: “Pakistan is currently suffering from a great natural calamity and we are happy that our neighboring country China is standing by our side as always in this time of trouble. The messages sent by the Chinese leadership at this difficult stage are very hopeful for Pakistani nation.” Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed solidarity and said: "China will continue to provide urgently needed assistance, (and) support Pakistan in its disaster relief work. Chinese Prime Minister Li sent a message to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and assured him that Beijing is ready to support and assist flood relief efforts in the country to the greatest extent possible.”

Prof Zhou Rong of Chong Yong Institute of Renmin University said: “It is indeed force majeure for Pakistan to suffer from the catastrophic flood this year, but China has also suffered from big catastrophic or greatest catastrophic floods over the years. He maintained that China has a lot of successful experiences in mitigating flood woes. “By improving water conservancy infrastructure, weather forecast mechanism and public awareness, China made a difference. In short, China is still facing floods in recent years, but the losses caused by floods are gradually decreasing. All these are worth learning by our Pakistani friends,” he added.

LOCA President Luo Jianxue said that over the past 71 years, the people of China and Pakistan have sincerely helped each other. “I hope that we will all work together to continue to talk China's story well, spread China's voice, and lead Chinese enterprises to actively participate in China-Pakistan economic development. From flood disaster to all troubling time, we will also continue to deepen the profound friendship between the two peoples and contribute to the friendship between the two countries,” he added.

PU Associate Prof Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, who is an Editor of HEC recognised journal ‘Pakistan Vision’ said that an immense untapped potential between Pakistan and China is going forward into the future. “Exchanges in Education, Science and Technology and Cultural avenues not only bring our nations closer but will allow gaining better insight into the multitude of social avenues available for better sourcing and valuing chain linkages between two friends,” he said and added: “We believe that through increased technology sharing and joint ventures we can benefit from the true spirit of mutual friendship.”

IIRMR President Yasir Habib Khan said that China is among those leading countries that rained down all out support at present flood-related rescue and relief tasks in Pakistan. It is high time while commemorating 71th anniversary of Pak-China relations to sign fresh ‘Charter of CPEC’ to keep CPEC, unhurt from any external pressure and free from politicization as Pakistan did in case of nuclear program. It augur well that in 2022, CPEC has gone into overdrive reclaiming its lost pace and rhythm. Hassan Saddique, Communication Specialist at World Bank Project and Umer Farooqi, Communication Strategist at UMT, also spoke on the occasion.