One dead, two others injured shortly after looting Chinese national in Lahore

11:18 PM | 31 May, 2021
A robber who looted a Chinese national died, while two others were injured during a bike accident in Lahore on Monday.

According to police, the robbers after stealing money from the Chinese trying to fled the scene on a motorbike when it collided with a tractor on Multan Road due to overspeed.

One of the robbers died on the spot while two others were injured. Police have arrested the suspects.

The Chinese national claimed the men stole Rs700,000 from him.

A video shows that driver of the car carrying the Chinese national stopped the vehicle after robbers resorted to aerial firing.

Later, the suspects can be seen snatching a bag and a cheque from the Chinese national, and escaped. 

