Maya Ali raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

Pakistani diva Maya Ali is undoubtedly one of the effervescent, and jovial stars currently working in showbiz.

Mann Mayal famed diva star is credited as one of the finest artists in the Pakistani entertainment industry, and besides her impeccable acting skills, the 34-year-old is also an avid social media user who delights fans with her mesmerizing clicks.

She enjoys millions of followers online and lately, the actor shared more candid glimpses of her latest photoshoot.

Channelling her bold personality, the Yunhi star shared a carousel of snaps clad in an ice-blue outfit, exquisitely crafted by her very own clothing brand, 'Maya Pret.'

The pictures were an instant hit online, with fans and admirers flooding the comment section gushing over her charm.

Maya made her debut back in 2012 and continues to steal the limelight, featuring in several hit projects including Aasmaan Bolay Ga, Mann Mayal, Aun Zara, Teefa In Trouble, and Mera Naam Yousuf Hai.