Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
06:48 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself jamming to Coke Studio season 14's 'Pasoori'.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the smashing musical treat has been winning hearts. Now, the latest admirer is Hira who has officially joined the 'Pasoori' bandwagon.

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.

