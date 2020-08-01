UAE launches Arab world’s first nuclear power plant ‘Barakah’
Web Desk
08:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
UAE launches Arab world’s first nuclear power plant ‘Barakah’
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has announced the start up of its Barakah nuclear power plant, a first for the Arab world.

The country's representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Hamad Alkaabi in a tweet said this is a historic milestone with a vision to deliver a new form of clean energy for the nation.

The UAE premier and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, tweeted that work at Barakah has succeeded in loading nuclear fuel packages, carrying out comprehensive tests and successfully completing the operation.

