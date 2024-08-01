Hamas top military commander Deif killed in airstrike, claims Israel

Israeli army claimed to have killed top military commander of Hamas Mohammed Deif in an airstrike conducted on July 13 in southern Gaza.
“We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated,” the Israeli military was quoted by Al Jazeera has having said on Thursday.
However, the Palestinian resistance group is yet to confirm the development.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Deif “the Osama Bin Laden of Gaza” and termed his death as “a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza”.
“Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated. Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists – both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre. We will not rest until this mission is accomplished,” he posted on social media platform X.
Deif was reportedly targeted in an attack that killed at least 90 people and wounded 300 in al-Mawasi, a safe zone in the west of Khan Younis.
A day earlier, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, was killed in a missile attack in Tehran on Wednesday.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards died when their residence was struck in Tehran.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
