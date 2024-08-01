Search

Pakistan

Saudi inks 9 MoUs in Pakistan to boost leisure and business tourism

07:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
Saudi inks 9 MoUs in Pakistan to boost leisure and business tourism

LAHORE – Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) signed nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with authorised trade partners to promote Saudi as a leading destination for leisure and business in Pakistan. The Pakistani market has shown remarkable growth, with tourist arrivals to Saudi increasing by 43% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This year, STA aims to welcome 2.7 million visitors from Pakistan, offering them a wide array of destinations, culinary delights, and cultural experiences.

The MoUs were signed at a trade event hosted by renowned media personalities HSY and Momina Sibtain in Lahore, together with trade partners, celebrities, corporate leaders, airlines, and influencers in attendance to explore and promote Saudi as a premier leisure and MICE destination.

The event showcased Saudi's rich and diverse tourist attractions, as well as highlighted Saudi’s recent recognition of its eighth UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing its dedication to preserving and promoting its historical and cultural assets.

Jeddah – Historic District

Jeddah is the city that is known as the gateway to Mecca, known for its vibrant cultural scene and stunning Red Sea coastline. The city’s historic Al-Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a captivating blend of ancient souks and traditional architecture. Visitors can experience Jeddah's beautiful Corniche, perfect for family outings, featuring leisurely walks, seaside dining, and an array of water sports, making it a prime destination for diverse experiences.

AlUla – World’s Greatest Place

AlUla is known for its breathtaking rock formations and historical significance. It offers a unique blend of adventure and cultural discovery, including the ancient city of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with well-preserved Nabatean tombs carved into sandstone cliffs. AlUla's serene desert landscapes are ideal for hot air balloon rides and stargazing, providing a tranquil retreat. Most recently, the Dar Tantora The House Hotel and Sharaan Nature Reserve in AlUla have been recognised in Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places Awards 2024.

Taif – City of Roses

Saudi is an all-year-round destination, offering a variety of activities for every season, from the cool highlands of Taif and Abha in the summer to the warm beaches of the Red Sea in the winter. It is famous for its rose factories and production of rosewater and perfumes, earning itself the nickname "City of Roses." Taif offers picturesque hiking trails and cultural festivals, enchanting visitors with its rich culture and natural beauty, all year round.

Increased connectivity

Travelling to Saudi is now more accessible, as Saudi has eased tourist visa requirements, where applicants can now submit a bank statement with a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent, instead of USD 50,000, to prove financial solvency.

Pakistani travellers can visit the six Tasheer offices established across Pakistan in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan. Saudi has also introduced the transit visa which is available for travellers arriving in Saudi via Saudia and Flynas, where they would be able to transit and explore Saudi for up to 96 hours. In addition, visa on arrival is available for those travellers who hold a valid and used UK, US and Schengen visas.

These new guidelines and visa options cater to various travel needs, encouraging more Pakistani travellers to explore Saudi, from Jeddah’s cultural richness, hidden treasures of the Red Sea, to the ancient marvels of AlUla. Saudi is a year-round destination and offer cooler experiences in summer and vibrant affairs in the winters.

To explore tourism offerings and travel guidelines, log on to www.visitsaudi.com

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 1 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

 
 

