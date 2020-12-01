ECP delays by-elections amid second wave of COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the by-elections on vacant seats in the national and provincial assemblies until January 31, 2021.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the light of the recommendations made by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) amid second wave of coronavirus in the country.
The NCOC will review the situation regarding the by-elections on December 31, 2020.
The by-polls were to be held for two seats in the National Assembly and six in the provincial assemblies.
In the meeting, the ECP also expressed concern over wide gap between male and female voters, observing that it has been recorded more than 10% in some urban areas.
The election body announced that it would examine the situation from every angle, besides seeking recommendations to reduce the gap.
The ECP is also considering electronic voting machine, biometric machine, and i-voting in the elections but it will make decision in this regard after reviewing the implications.
The body will present the reports of pilot project in the parliament before making any decision.
In addition, the ECP also announced to hold elections on the vacant position of Islamabad's mayor, directing the authorities concerned to announced schedule.
- PM Imran inaugurates highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan ...11:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Founder of The Forex Hub, James Watts Shares his Ultimate Blueprint ...11:19 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- New TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'is a drug addict' (VIDEO)10:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- ECP delays by-elections amid second wave of COVID-1910:49 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan allocates $150 million for COVID-19 vaccine10:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020