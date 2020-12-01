PM Imran to discuss 14-point agenda in federal cabinet meeting today
09:39 AM | 1 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to discuss 14-point agenda in federal cabinet meeting today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet on Tuesday to review the economic, political, Covid-19 pandemic situation besides discussing the opposition campaign against the government.

According to the details, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda during the meeting.

The cabinet will review diplomatic relations with France and it will also be briefed on the progress regarding the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting.

As per the agenda of the meeting, the cabinet will also be briefed on the issues of inflation, sugarcane crushing, and prices of sugar and flour.

The members will also discuss the development projects of the New Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Islands Development Authority, and Ravi Urban Development Authority.

The agreement between Pakistan Navy Engineering College and Yildiz Technical University, Turkey will be approved. The Cabinet will also approve the appointment of the CEO Postal Life Insurance Corporation and other items on the agenda.

