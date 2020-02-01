1000 shelters to be constructed countrywide in next 12 months, says Firdous
12:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
1000 shelters to be constructed countrywide in next 12 months, says Firdous
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's shelter project, 1000 shelters will be constructed across the country in next 12 months.

In a series of tweet, she said the Prime Minister has appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as focal person for this project.

She said the focal person's office will directly work under the Prime Minister to ensure transparency.

Firdous said the office will be responsible for advancing sustainable partnerships with private sector.

