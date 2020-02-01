Pakistani students stranded in China get extension in visa amid coronavirus outbreak
BEIJING - Pakistani students and community members stranded in Urumqi due to non-availability of flights in view of the new coronavirus outbreak in China have been granted an 11-day visa extension by the Chinese authorities.
All of them have been provided hotel accommodation and food will be made available for them till the flights resume between Urumqi and Islamabad.
The Chinese authorities in Beijing and Urumqi are fully cooperating and assuring that all the Pakistani nationals including students and traders, who are currently stranded in Urumqi are being provided accommodation, food and healthcare, according to a senior official of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.
The embassy officials are also in contact with them in Urumqi so were the Chinese authorities and as of now there is absolutely no problem and difficulty being faced by these stranded people.
4 Pakistani students tested positive for ... 08:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
BEIJING – Four Pakistan students who were tested positive for the new coronavirus in China are recovering quickly ...
Meanwhile, some students via social media posts have appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese government for providing them support and help.
"We all are at safe place and highly indebted to Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and government of China for providing accommodation and food to all Pakistani community in Urumqi," they said.
