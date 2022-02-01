Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
Web Desk
08:40 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
NEW YORK – Pop star and fashion icon Rihanna is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City’s Harlem area over the weekend, where Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a long pink coat and blue jeans.

In one of the photos, Rocky can be seen kissing the forehead of the 33-year-old Barbados-born singer while enjoying a snowy walk in the city.

Rihanna and A$AP made their relationship public in May 2021 after years of friendship. During the same month, the rapper in an interview to GQ Magazine called her the love of his life.

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now 05:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

The latest celebrity to join the billionaire club is pop star Rihanna who stands tall with a whopping net worth ...

