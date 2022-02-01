Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK – Pop star and fashion icon Rihanna is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City’s Harlem area over the weekend, where Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a long pink coat and blue jeans.

In one of the photos, Rocky can be seen kissing the forehead of the 33-year-old Barbados-born singer while enjoying a snowy walk in the city.

Rihanna and A$AP made their relationship public in May 2021 after years of friendship. During the same month, the rapper in an interview to GQ Magazine called her the love of his life.