Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
Share
NEW YORK – Pop star and fashion icon Rihanna is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
The couple was photographed out in New York City’s Harlem area over the weekend, where Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a long pink coat and blue jeans.
In one of the photos, Rocky can be seen kissing the forehead of the 33-year-old Barbados-born singer while enjoying a snowy walk in the city.
View this post on Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP made their relationship public in May 2021 after years of friendship. During the same month, the rapper in an interview to GQ Magazine called her the love of his life.
Rihanna is officially a billionaire now 05:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
The latest celebrity to join the billionaire club is pop star Rihanna who stands tall with a whopping net worth ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Gold price plunges by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan09:48 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Turkmenistan deputy FM discusses TAPI project with Pakistan Army chief09:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill joins Karachi ...09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
-
- vivo Y21T launched in Pakistan, price, specification08:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- ‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops unique fusion of dhol and ...07:27 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Saba Qamar's adorable video while playing with parrot goes viral06:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021