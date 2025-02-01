Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 1 February 2025

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs291,800 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs250,171 on Saturday in the local market on February 1, 2025.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 265,950 per tola, 21 Karat at 253,900, and 18 Karat at 217,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 1 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs291,800 10 Grams Rs248,885

Today Gold price in Karachi