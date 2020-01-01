2020 will be year of development, economic stability, says Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the New Year 2020 will be the year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said that the people of the country have faced difficult times, adding to this she hoped that the future will bring prosperity and happiness for them and the desires and wishes of the nation will soon come true.

نیا سال قومی ترقی، معاشی استحکام،عوامی فلاح اور خصوصاً عام آدمی کی خوشحالی کا سال ہو گا۔پاکستان کے عوام نے جن مشکل حالات کا سامنا کیا اب انکی زندگیوں میں خوشیوں،خوشخبریوں اور خوشحالی کا وقت آرہا ہے۔انشاءاللہ انکی امیدیں اور امنگیں پوری ہوں گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 1, 2020

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country’s economy in the right direction by taking difficult and bold decisions, adding that the results of positive policies of the government will reach to the common man in near future.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے مشکل اور جراتمندانہ فیصلوں سے ملکی معیشت درست سمت پر ڈال دی ہے۔ان فیصلوں کے ثمرات آنے والے ماہ و سال میں عوام تک پہنچیں گے۔اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہے کہ نیا سال پاکستان اور دنیا بھر میں بسنے والوں کے لیے امن اور سلامتی لائے۔ آمین — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 1, 2020

She prayed that the New Year may bring peace and stability for the people of Pakistan and the entire world.