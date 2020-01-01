God never wants bad for you, and after every bad comes good: Ayeza Khan

LAHORE- As the decade comes to an end, celebs have been taking to Instagram to reflect on the last 10 years.

Ayeza Khan also shared a series of posts to Instagram detailing her proudest accomplishments from one of the most happening years of her life-2019.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star added pictures of the time she went for Hajj and included her recent achievements within the caption of her post. She explained how she observed ‘miracles’ and that restored her faith in God.

“I have accomplished a lot this year – As a wife, as a mother and especially as an actor. For all that, I thank Allah and only Allah. Unexpected miracles happened this year in my favour. At times, it felt like I was helpless and was down but every time God helped me get back up and always got me the best endings,” she said.

Khan then admitted that after performing Hajj, her faith in God made her believe that in the end everything will turn out alright.

"I don’t know what the next year will bring but because of Hajj, my faith in God has led me to believe that no matter what happens, the endings will always be in my favor."

The actor concluded her caption with a New Year note, asking her fans to be thankful to God regardless of the ups and downs that we face in life.

“So thank Him and have faith even if you are in the most difficult time of your life. God never wants bad for you, and after every bad comes good. I'm ready for the next year, the next decade. Happy 2020!”