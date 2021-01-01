Honda increases prices of bikes in Pakistan

LAHORE – Atlas Honda on Friday has increased the prices of its bikes by up to Rs3,000 with effective from January 5.

The company has asked dealerships not to take orders for some time. This happens when the company plans on increasing the motorcycle prices, motorcycle dealer.

The price of Honda CD70 Dream may go up by Rs3,000. It would be priced at Rs85,500 after the increase. The price of CG-125 may go up by Rs 2,000. It will be sold for Rs131,900.

Motorcycle, a cheap way of traveling for low-income people, has been seeing a constant surge in recent months.