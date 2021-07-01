British-Pakistani girl raped by family friend in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony
LAHORE – A British Pakistani girl was allegedly raped by a family friend in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony, local media reported Thursday.
The victim girl told law enforcers that she returned to Lahore to attend her father’s funeral while her stepmother expelled her from the house.
She further alleged that she took refuge at the residence of family friends where the son of his father’s friend raped her for three days.
Meanwhile, Lahore Police apprehended the accused who is identified as Faizan. The suspect tried to escape but as per DIG Sajid Kiyani they detained him last night and now he is in the investigation wing as the probe continues.
Furthermore, IGP Punjab Inam Ghani also sought a report from CCPO Lahore while officials have completed DNA and medical tests of the victim girl and further investigations are underway.
DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani hailed SHO Wahdat Colony for the timely arrest of the accused.
