Indian troops kill 13 Kashmiris in single day as IOK siege continues

SRINAGAR – As military siege continues in occupied Kashmir, the India troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 13 Kashmiri youth in a single day, today (Monday).

According to KMS news, Indian forces martyred 10 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district. The Indian army officer told media a man that searches were underway in the villages of Poonch district.

Earlier today, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district of occupied Kashmir.

According to KMS, the young men embraced martyrdom after shot dead by the troops during a violent military operation in Nawshehra area of the district.

A total of 21 Kashmiris, all young men, have been killed by Indian forces in the occupied Himalayan region during the last month, while at least 200 people were injured due to the use of brute force against protesters for demanding the right to self-determination.

Similarly, 146 people including several women were arrested while at least 20 women were molested and disgraced during five 565 cordon and search operations in different areas of the held territory.

The troops along with police personnel also destroyed or damaged over 800 residential houses and also looted them in the month.

Yesterday, the inhumane lockdown in occupied Kashmir, imposed by RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist government of India, completed 300 days.

According to KMS, Indian troops martyred 134 Kashmiris during the period. It said that at least 1,299 people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian military.

Entire occupied Kashmir has been turned into an open-air prison, thousands of Hurriyat leaders including activists and human rights defenders continuing to remain under house arrest or in different jails of occupied Kashmir for the past several months.

Still, this worst kind of siege has failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people and they are determined to keep fighting for their rights, including the right to self-determination.