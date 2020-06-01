Latest official estimate shows 670,800 coronavirus cases only in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab’s capital has turned into a coronavirus epicenter as a latest estimate by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department showed that there are 670,800 cases only in the city.

A summary sent to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar revealed that no residential area or workplace was free from the virus that has claimed over 1,200 lives in the country.

A working group of specialists conducted sampling analysis to detect and determine the spread of Covid-19 and to structure and guide [the department’s] response towards its containment.

On the basis of the sample, the report has estimated actual new cases of coronavirus in Lahore at 670,800.

The summary also painted “a worrisome picture of Covid-19 prevalence” in communities, adding, “This means that no workplace and residential area of any town is disease-free and, as such, Lahore exhibits an alarmingly similar transmission pattern”.

“These cases being asymptomatic could not be reported to health facilities, but became the main source of infection and local transmission,” the report stated.

“The town wise breakdown shows a value of more than three per cent for all towns — except Wagha Town — and ranges between 2.11 per cent and 9.33 per cent,” it added.