Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 01, 2022
08:36 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 01, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|197.7
|199.6
|Euro
|EUR
|210
|212.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|247
|249.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|53.25
|54.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|51.5
|52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|139
|140.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|533
|537.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|153
|155
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.79
|29.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|25.32
|25.67
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.56
|2.64
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.59
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|654.5
|659.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|45.51
|45.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|130.34
|131.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.15
|21.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|521
|525.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|54.59
|55.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|141
|142.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.39
|2o.69
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|207.54
|209.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.83
|5.93
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:36 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 June 202208:18 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
- India assures Pakistan will open power projects, western rivers for ...11:35 PM | 31 May, 2022
- FIFA trophy tour event moves to Lahore from Islamabad10:55 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Ghee, cooking oil prices go up by Rs213 per kg at utility stores10:16 PM | 31 May, 2022
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet on fire
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates Joyland's Saim Sadiq for winning big at ...07:25 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral05:20 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming to Pakistan?06:09 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022