Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 01, 2022

08:36 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 01, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 01, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 197.7 199.6
Euro EUR 210 212.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 247 249.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 53.25 54.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 51.5 52
Australian Dollar AUD 139 140.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 533 537.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 153 155
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.75
Danish Krone DKK 28.79 29.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.32 25.67
Indian Rupee INR 2.56 2.64
Japanese Yen JPY 1.59 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 654.5 659.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.51 45.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 130.34 131.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.15 21.45
Omani Riyal OMR 521 525.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 54.59 55.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 141 142.5
Swedish Korona SEK 20.39 2o.69
Swiss Franc CHF 207.54 209.29
Thai Bhat THB 5.83 5.93

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:21 AM | 31 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:54 AM | 30 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:33 AM | 29 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:01 AM | 28 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:19 AM | 27 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:53 AM | 26 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet on fire
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr