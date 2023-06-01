Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly will star in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon', says Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Prominent playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar recently unveiled the main actors set to star in his highly anticipated play "Main Manto Nahi Hoon". Although the drama suffered early setbacks for various reasons, the production team is determined to release it in the near future.

Speculations had been circulating regarding the possible inclusion of Mehwish Hayat and Maya Ali in the cast, with Nadeem Baig set to direct. However, no official confirmation has been received about their involvement in the project.

During a recent appearance on the talk show "Mazaaq Raat," Qamar enthusiastically disclosed the lead actor for his upcoming play. He announced that Humayun Saeed had been chosen for the lead role, a fact that Saeed himself had confirmed earlier in an interview with Independent Urdu.

When the show's host, Wasay Chaudhry, inquired about the female lead, Qamar humorously responded, "I have been instructed not to reveal Sajal Aly's name," eliciting laughter from the host and the audience.

It's worth noting that Saeed, renowned for his remarkable performance in the drama serial "Mere Paas Tum Ho", has primarily focused on films in recent times. However, his absence from television has left his fans yearning to see him on the small screen once again. With his collaboration with the esteemed writer in "Main Manto Nahi Hoon," Saeed's admirers eagerly await his return to TV.

Despite some delays, the announcement of Saeed's involvement has sparked a significant excitement among the drama viewers. As fans eagerly await further updates, the anticipation for "Main Manto Nahi Hoon" continues to grow. The possibility of Aly's participation in the project further enhances the overall anticipation.