Faryal Mehmood makes some interesting revelations in latest interview

Raqeeb Se star Faryal Mehmood has had her fair share of controversial statements and applause for her spectacular performances.

This time around, the Mera Yaar Miladay actor is under the radar following a plethora of interesting revelations she made in her recent interview with Express Tribune in Dubai.

Delving into details, Mehmood got candid about her life after the phenomenal success of Raqeeb Se, the limelight on her separation alongside relentless trolling and unnecessary hate on fashion choices.

In 2020, Faryal’s made headlines after her split with her husband, Danial Rahael. Initially, she kept silent on the matter however now she said,

"The reason why I didn't want to talk about it is that it's not just me who is involved. I don't want to talk about my ex-husband and his family, who are also prominently involved in the media."

Furthermore, she revealed that she was excited about the future prospects. Apart from her personal life, Faryal explained that she is truly exhausted from the constant hate surrounding her clothing.

"I think trolls getting personal have a lot to do with the way they're raised. I don't understand why they think it's okay to talk about my parents; about how they [my parents] are okay with the way I dress, how I show my skin. Don't look at me,” she comments.

Explaining about her experience in Italy, she revealed: "I went to Italy and I was just shocked to see how they thought I was pretty! I thought, 'Oh my god, these people think I am stunning! They think I have a beautiful complexion and my skin is flawless'."

Dipping her toes in body shaming debate, Faryal shares her brush with fat-shaming she had faced in the industry.

"I was severely body-shamed early on in my career. There were certain directors who shared I wouldn't get this role because I was too fat for it. I was too fat to play the main lead. Just because you think I am fat, I am not a virgin?' It baffled me."