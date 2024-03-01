In maiden speech as KP CM, Gandapur demands judicial inquiry into May 9 incidents 

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dismiss first information reports (FIRs) filed against PTI workers.
During his inaugural speech at the assembly, he warned of consequences if the FIRs were not withdrawn promptly.
Furthermore, Gandapur called for a judicial inquiry, to be overseen by the Supreme Court, into the events of May 9.
Addressing the challenges ahead, he emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and security for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In addition, Gandapur stressed the need for the province to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on loans, focusing instead on enhancing revenue and providing relief to the underprivileged.
In his first address as KP chief minister, Gandapur expressed dismay over the perceived injustice faced by Imran Khan and PTI workers, emphasizing the need to rectify this pattern of treatment.
He highlighted the broader implications of such injustices, asserting that accountability would be demanded, and answers would need to be provided.
Gandapur also commended Imran Khan for elevating Pakistan's global status and echoed Khan's assertion that the nation is not free but rather bound by chains of servitude.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
