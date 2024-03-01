In maiden speech as KP CM, Gandapur demands judicial inquiry into May 9 incidents 

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dismiss first information reports (FIRs) filed against PTI workers.

During his inaugural speech at the assembly, he warned of consequences if the FIRs were not withdrawn promptly.

Furthermore, Gandapur called for a judicial inquiry, to be overseen by the Supreme Court, into the events of May 9.

Addressing the challenges ahead, he emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and security for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, Gandapur stressed the need for the province to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on loans, focusing instead on enhancing revenue and providing relief to the underprivileged.

In his first address as KP chief minister, Gandapur expressed dismay over the perceived injustice faced by Imran Khan and PTI workers, emphasizing the need to rectify this pattern of treatment.

He highlighted the broader implications of such injustices, asserting that accountability would be demanded, and answers would need to be provided.

Gandapur also commended Imran Khan for elevating Pakistan's global status and echoed Khan's assertion that the nation is not free but rather bound by chains of servitude.