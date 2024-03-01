Ogra slashes LPG prices 

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified decrease in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of March.

According to Ogra, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was decreased by Rs0.80 per kg.

The domestic cylinder rate has been slashed by Rs9.51. The new rates of LPG with decreased prices will be Rs3,030 per domestic cylinder.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) stated that LPG prices increased due to increase in the dollar rate by 1.87 percent.

Earlier, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company warned the concerned stakeholders about a potential shortage of LPG during the winter season.

According to the details, the gas company emphasized the need to book the LPG shipments in advance to address the LPG shortage.