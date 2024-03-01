Ogra slashes LPG prices 

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified decrease in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of March.
According to Ogra, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was decreased by Rs0.80 per kg.
The domestic cylinder rate has been slashed by Rs9.51. The new rates of LPG with decreased prices will be Rs3,030 per domestic cylinder.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) stated that LPG prices increased due to increase in the dollar rate by 1.87 percent.
Earlier, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company warned the concerned stakeholders about a potential shortage of LPG during the winter season.
According to the details, the gas company emphasized the need to book the LPG shipments in advance to address the LPG shortage.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
