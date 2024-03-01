Search

Business

Ogra slashes LPG prices 

Web Desk
01:14 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
Ogra slashes LPG prices 

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified decrease in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of March.

According to Ogra, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was decreased by Rs0.80 per kg.

The domestic cylinder rate has been slashed by Rs9.51. The new rates of LPG with decreased prices will be Rs3,030 per domestic cylinder.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) stated that LPG prices increased due to increase in the dollar rate by 1.87 percent.

Earlier, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company warned the concerned stakeholders about a potential shortage of LPG during the winter season.

According to the details, the gas company emphasized the need to book the LPG shipments in advance to address the LPG shortage.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

01:14 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Ogra slashes LPG prices 

03:54 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

BOP clinches "Best SME Bank in Pakistan" title at Global SME Banking ...

10:02 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Pakistan to increase petrol price from March 1

11:34 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

China 'rolls over' $2b loan to Pakistan 

11:19 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against US dollar in inter-bank ...

10:40 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

USD to PKR: Rupee maintains upward trend against Dollar in interbank

Advertisement

Latest

03:41 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Pakistan divided over poll rigging claims, shows latest elections 2024 survey

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 1, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 1, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.32 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.43 174.43
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: