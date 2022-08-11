US dollar dips to Rs217.25 as Pakistani currency continues recovery

02:55 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
US dollar dips to Rs217.25 as Pakistani currency continues recovery
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The US dollar continued to lose ground against the Pakistani rupee during intraday trade in the interbank market amid a decline in import bills and reviving hopes for an IMF loan.

During Thursday's intraday trade, the greenback dropped by Rs4.66 and was traded at Rs217.25 against the rupee. The dollar closed at Rs221.91 on Wednesday in the interbank market.

The local currency bounced back after the long losing streak that took the rupee to a historic low level against the dollar due to depleting reserves and uncertainty over the revival of the IMF’s loan programme.

Last week, Exchange Association Chairman Malik Bostan hoped that the rupee continued to strengthen in the upcoming days. He said that cutting the import bill by a whopping $2 billion was a great achievement of the incumbent government.

He predicted that the dollar could drop further after IMF released the loan tranche of $1.2 billion.

General Bajwa approaches US for early release of ... 06:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has approached Washington to request help in getting an ...

More From This Category
Pakistani rupee gains Rs2.54 against dollar in ...
12:37 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
US dollar drops to Rs223 as Pakistani rupee ...
11:15 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
Gold plummets by Rs8,600 per tola after rallying ...
06:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Pakistani rupee bounces back as US dollar drops ...
02:11 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Pakistan completes last prior action for release ...
05:11 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Pak Suzuki increases prices of six variants again
08:41 AM | 1 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth turns 39
12:48 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr