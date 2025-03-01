Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 1 March 2025 – Gold Rate Per Tola Saturday

Gold Hits Rs 282700 Per Tola As Prices Surge Again

Gold rate per tola price stands at 300,500 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers around 257,639 on March 1, 2025 Saturday.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) 300,500
24K (per 10 Grams) 257,639

 

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 March 2025

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi 300,500 257,639
Islamabad 300,500 257,639
Lahore 300,500 257,639
Multan 300,500 257,639
Peshawar 300,500 257,639

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold prices today on 28 February 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

Afghanistan

0

Australia

2

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.75 908.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 722.15 730.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search