Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 1 March 2025 – Gold Rate Per Tola Saturday

Gold rate per tola price stands at 300,500 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers around 257,639 on March 1, 2025 Saturday.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) 300,500 24K (per 10 Grams) 257,639

Gold Rates in Pakistan