UN acknowledges services of Pakistani Peacekeepers in Congo
Share
NEW YORK - The United Nations (UN) has hailed and acknowledged the rescue services of Pakistani Peacekeepers in Congo.
In a tweet, a UN spokesperson said that Pakistani peacekeepers helped and saved hundreds of lives during deadly floods in Congo.
Pakistan is among the top contributors to @UNPeacekeeping— UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 30, 2020
Watch how Pakistani peacekeepers from @MONUSCO helped save hundreds of lives during the deadly floods in the #DRCongo pic.twitter.com/UeAAZEnA63
The world body spokesperson said that Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping.
On April 27, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that “Pakistani Peacekeepers rescued more than 2000 people stranded due to heavy floods in Uvira region in Democratic Republic of CONGO (DRC). Torrential floods erupted in Uvira region starting last week. Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses affecting 75,000 people,”
Pakistani Blue Helmets, part of UN Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue and relief of local populace. Rescue parties were immediately dispatched with paramedics and rescue equipment to different locations. (2/4)— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 26, 2020
The ISPR said that Pakistani blue helmets, who are part of the UN rushed to the affected area and “built a stone embankment to check flood water, which was strong enough to shift people and vehicles from the affected area”.
Pakistan has more than 4,000 blue helmets serving under the UN for maintaining peace and stability across the world.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 385 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...01:31 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Over Rs3b deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-1912:43 PM | 1 May, 2020
- KP announces to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests on daily basis11:46 AM | 1 May, 2020
- UN acknowledges services of Pakistani Peacekeepers in Congo11:04 AM | 1 May, 2020
- Not invited to join China's investigation into COVID-19 origins, says ...10:26 AM | 1 May, 2020
- Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan buried in Mumbai02:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities pay homage to late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor02:08 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's scene from 'D Day' goes viral after ...01:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020