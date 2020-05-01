UN acknowledges services of Pakistani Peacekeepers in Congo

NEW YORK - The United Nations (UN) has hailed and acknowledged the rescue services of Pakistani Peacekeepers in Congo.

In a tweet, a UN spokesperson said that Pakistani peacekeepers helped and saved hundreds of lives during deadly floods in Congo.

Pakistan is among the top contributors to @UNPeacekeeping



Watch how Pakistani peacekeepers from @MONUSCO helped save hundreds of lives during the deadly floods in the #DRCongo pic.twitter.com/UeAAZEnA63 — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 30, 2020

The world body spokesperson said that Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping.

On April 27, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that “Pakistani Peacekeepers rescued more than 2000 people stranded due to heavy floods in Uvira region in Democratic Republic of CONGO (DRC). Torrential floods erupted in Uvira region starting last week. Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses affecting 75,000 people,”

Pakistani Blue Helmets, part of UN Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue and relief of local populace. Rescue parties were immediately dispatched with paramedics and rescue equipment to different locations. (2/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 26, 2020

The ISPR said that Pakistani blue helmets, who are part of the UN rushed to the affected area and “built a stone embankment to check flood water, which was strong enough to shift people and vehicles from the affected area”.

Pakistan has more than 4,000 blue helmets serving under the UN for maintaining peace and stability across the world.