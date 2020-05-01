Over Rs3b deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-19
12:43 PM | 1 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Over three billion rupees have so far been deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed appreciated the generosity and passion of the nation for the great cause.

He asked the people to continue contributing to the fund.

