Over Rs3b deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD - Over three billion rupees have so far been deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed appreciated the generosity and passion of the nation for the great cause.

PM Relief Fund touches the 3 Billion Mark Masha'ALLAH. So far Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in PM's COVID19 Relief Fund.Hats off to your Generosity & Jazba for contributing towards this grt cause.Together we can & Together we must #KeepContributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 30, 2020

He asked the people to continue contributing to the fund.