Over Rs3b deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-19
12:43 PM | 1 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Over three billion rupees have so far been deposited in PM's Relief Fund for Covid-19.
In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed appreciated the generosity and passion of the nation for the great cause.
PM Relief Fund touches the 3 Billion Mark Masha'ALLAH. So far Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in PM's COVID19 Relief Fund.Hats off to your Generosity & Jazba for contributing towards this grt cause.Together we can & Together we must #KeepContributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 30, 2020
He asked the people to continue contributing to the fund.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 417 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...01:23 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran to chair PTI' lawmakers meeting over COVID-19 situation on ...12:37 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens whislt ...11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
- UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as ...10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you should follow on Instagram
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Millions are grieving with us at the moment: Irrfan Khan’s family ...04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020