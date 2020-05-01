Rob Gibbs, longtime director and story artist at Pixar, dies at 55

02:41 PM | 1 May, 2020
Rob Gibbs, longtime director and story artist at Pixar, dies at 55
Share

Seems like we’re all in for bad news these days.

Prolific story artist, writer, and director for both Disney and Pixar, Roy Gibbs dies at 55. His cause of death is not yet known.

Rob Gibbs spent more than 20 years working at Pixar, so it’s a great loss for both the studio and the entire world..

The story artist and writer worked on films like Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo , Inside Out , Onward , Monsters, Inc. and Incredibles 2 .

Born in Escondido, California, Gibbs attended Palomar College before transferring to Calarts. After school, he worked for five years in story and visdev at Walt Disney Feature Animation. His works include Pocahontas and the “Pomp and Circumstance” segment of Fantasia 2000.

Eventually he started working with Pixar, where he created some of his most iconic work.

He is survived by his daughter Mary, who actually voiced the character Boo in the Monsters Inc. franchise.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you ...
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020
Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live ...
04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
Millions are grieving with us at the moment: ...
04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand ...
03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
Nadia Jamil to go for her first chemotherapy on ...
03:54 PM | 1 May, 2020
Maya Ali is back on social media
03:44 PM | 1 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you should follow on Instagram
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr