Shell sells Pakistan unit to Saudi Arabia’s Wafi Energy

KARACHI – Shell Petroleum Company Limited has signed an agreement to sell its 77.42% majority shares in Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) to Wafi Energy LLC, a Saudi firm.
The sale is part of Shell’s strategy to high-grade its mobility network and was first announced on Capital Markets Day in June 2023, it said in a statement.
“The sale is expected to complete by Q4 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon completion, the Shell brand will remain in Pakistan through brand licensing agreements and customers will continue to have access to Shell’s premium fuel and lubricant portfolio,” read the official statement.
“Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) has entered into a share purchase agreement dated 31 October, 2023 with Wafi Enregy LLC (Wafi Energy), for the sale of SPCo’s entire shareholding in SPL, comprising 165,700,304 shares and representing 77.42 percent of the issued share capital of SPL,” SPCo. said in a letter dated Oct. 31.
SPL is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX:SHEL), and its total business footprint in Pakistan includes more than 600 mobility sites, 10 fuel terminals, a lubricant oil blending plant and a 26% shareholding in Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Limited.
Wafi Energy LLC, a wholly-owned affiliate of Asyad Holding Group, is a leading fuel retailer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and last year signed a license agreement to operate mobility sites under the Shell brand in the kingdom.
The Saudi firm has roped in Arif Habib Limited in Pakistan to manage its acquisition offer.
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
