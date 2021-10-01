PM Imran felicitates nation on 38pc growth in tax collection

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistanis on the ‘upward’ economic trajectory as the Federal Board of Revenue collected Rs 1,395 billion in the first quarter.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote “I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion”.

I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion. This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 1, 2021

Khan also added, “This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year.”

A tweet shared by the Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday confirmed that it registers historic revenue collection growth of 38% in the first quarter of the FY 2021-22.

FBR registers historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in first quarter of the FY 2021-22. As per provisional information,FBR has collected net revenue of Rs.1,395 Billion during the first quarter of the current FY against set target of Rs. 1,211 Billion,exceeding by Rs.186b. — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 30, 2021

“FBR has collected net revenue of Rs.1,395 Billion during the first quarter of the current FY against the set target of Rs. 1,211 Billion, exceeding by Rs.186b”, the tweet further reads.

Meanwhile, taxpayers in the South Asian country will now have two more weeks for filing tax returns, it was announced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Tarin said the deadline of September 30 was extended on the demand of various trade organizations however earlier, FBR insisted that the deadline would not be extended at any cost but those who filed their returns online or who submitted a written application would be allowed two more weeks for filing tax returns.

Furthermore, the tax regulators had also announced extending the working hours of its offices to facilitate income tax filers. On Thursday, FBR confirmed that as many as 150, 000 income tax returns had been filed in the last 24 hours, which was a record.