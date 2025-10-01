Murree to get Train, Free Green Line Buses under CM Punjab’s initiative

MURREE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced series of major development projects to transform Pakistan’s most visited hill station Murree into world-class tourist destination.

Addressing a ceremony in Murree, she announced the inauguration of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre, which is already operational with angiography procedures and will soon launch cardiac surgeries. She said the centre will also serve patients from Galiyat region.

CM Maryam highlighted that Murree now has its own police, health, and education departments after being managed from Rawalpindi for years. She said schools are being upgraded, a large-scale water supply project is being launched, and a modern sanitation scheme is in the pipeline.

Chief Minister also announced the introduction of a Tourism Force for Murree, construction of a new hospital in Bhurban, and transport initiatives including 15 new buses and a train service to reduce traffic congestion. Green Line buses will be free for students, women, and senior citizens.

She stressed that unlike others who made false promises, Punjab government delivered results. “Making announcements is easy, but working on the ground is difficult. We have completed projects without making false promises,” she added.