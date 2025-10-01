‘Oral Sex more dangerous than smoking for Throat Cancer’, experts warn

LAHORE – Most people think smoking is one of leading causes of throat cancer, but experts say that’s not full story.

Hisham Mehanna, a professor at University of Birmingham’s Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences, oropharyngeal cancer is now more common than cervical cancer in both Britain and America.

Mehanna said what’s driving this startling rise is not tobacco but sexual behavior. He revealed that the main risk factor for oral cancer is the number of lifetime sexual partners, particularly involving oral sex.

Those with six or more oral-sex partners are a staggering 8.5 times more likely to develop this cancer than people who have never had oral sex.

While researchers delved into why this link exists, they caution that more studies are needed to fully understand the connection. This revelation is raising eyebrows worldwide and challenging long-held assumptions about cancer risk.